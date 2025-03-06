JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Price

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE OC opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $140.94 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.71.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,104,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after buying an additional 238,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after buying an additional 261,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after buying an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $208,519,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.