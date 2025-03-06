KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Okta Stock Up 7.4 %

Insider Transactions at Okta

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.31, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,437. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,482 shares of company stock worth $74,422,216. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,719.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Okta by 19.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Okta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 277,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

