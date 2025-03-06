Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,512 Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 283,207 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $676,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blend Labs by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 120,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 263.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 295,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

In other Blend Labs news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 56,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $310,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,215. This trade represents a 14.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 836,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,348.19. This trade represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,737 shares of company stock worth $1,196,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

