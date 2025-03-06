Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,318 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MannKind by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 14.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.