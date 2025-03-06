Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.71%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

