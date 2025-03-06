Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 33.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,969,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 62,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 69,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.66%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

