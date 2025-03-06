MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $189,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,855.48. The trade was a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $37,239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,823,636 shares in the company, valued at $598,757,936.68. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 747,564 shares of company stock valued at $92,693,312. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.18 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.35.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.