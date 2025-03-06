Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – March 4th

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, GE Vernova, Oracle, Vertiv, ServiceNow, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce goods by transforming raw materials into finished products, ranging from consumer goods to industrial machinery. These stocks offer investors exposure to the health of the industrial sector, often reflecting broader economic trends and shifts in supply chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded up $7.89 on Tuesday, reaching $180.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,624,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098,199. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.89 on Tuesday, hitting $286.17. 4,775,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.16. The firm has a market cap of $273.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,531. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.25. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.57. 7,459,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,555,489. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day moving average of $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,897,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $18.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $892.01. 1,038,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,706. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,034.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.50. The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.05. 7,369,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $104.03 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

