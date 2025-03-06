Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mesoblast by 1,503.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 272,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mesoblast by 86,566.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

