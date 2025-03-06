Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6,612.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.84, for a total value of $14,268,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,154,349.31. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 797,320 shares of company stock worth $517,913,331. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $656.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $655.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

