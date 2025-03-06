Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.42. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 682,305 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Microbot Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
