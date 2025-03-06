Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Evercore ISI

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

