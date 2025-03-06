Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

MTX opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

