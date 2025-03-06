Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading 10.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 58,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 10,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Mitesco Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

