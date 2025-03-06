Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 358,066 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,468,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,951,000 after purchasing an additional 163,782 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 707,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,087,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,912.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,456.66. The trade was a 35.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 3,708 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $245,321.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,208,311 shares in the company, valued at $79,941,855.76. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,086. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

