Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 929,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,411,626. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

