Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $194.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $121,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,579.76. This represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.