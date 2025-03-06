Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $3,300,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $50,364,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 57,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $223.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.19 and a 12-month high of $263.05.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This trade represents a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,226. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.82.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

