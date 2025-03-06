Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,137,000 after purchasing an additional 513,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.85 and a 200 day moving average of $203.94. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.24 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

