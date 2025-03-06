Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133,726 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Orion worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 954,398 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in Orion by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,696,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,206,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion by 20.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.50. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.03 million. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Orion’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

