Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,026 shares of company stock valued at $19,200,984. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

SEIC opened at $76.93 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

