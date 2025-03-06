Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,335,000 after buying an additional 376,665 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Autoliv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,707,000 after purchasing an additional 205,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Autoliv by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 190,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 910,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,008,000 after purchasing an additional 159,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $98.08 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.