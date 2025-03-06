Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Envista worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envista by 97.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Envista by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSE NVST opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

