Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $79.77 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

