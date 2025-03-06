Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $174.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

