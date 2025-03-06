Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AAON by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 258.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,014,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,615,000 after purchasing an additional 150,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 75.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAON. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AAON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

