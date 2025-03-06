Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,882,000 after buying an additional 185,413 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $7,296,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,422.32. This trade represents a 36.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $2,558,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,502 shares in the company, valued at $53,433,356.60. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWTX shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

