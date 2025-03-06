Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,358 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $8,644,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.55 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

