Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after purchasing an additional 776,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,957,000 after purchasing an additional 460,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.