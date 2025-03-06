Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 168,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $2,334,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,942. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 316,451 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,793 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

