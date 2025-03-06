Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,415,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,579 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $142.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.09.

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

