Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in United Airlines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in United Airlines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Stock Up 5.9 %

UAL stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.