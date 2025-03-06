Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $76.04 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,622 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,205.05. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 2,200 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.62 per share, with a total value of $159,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,586.68. This represents a 10.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

