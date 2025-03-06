Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after buying an additional 397,492 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Lennar by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,774,000 after buying an additional 356,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 2,774.5% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

NYSE:LEN opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

