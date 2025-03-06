Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Edison International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Edison International by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Edison International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EIX opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.