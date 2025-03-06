Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

