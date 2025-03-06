Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,719 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $357,732,000 after purchasing an additional 272,007 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $285,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,879 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,121,469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,596,000 after purchasing an additional 298,409 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $81.12 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,652,100.29. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

