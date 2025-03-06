Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Option Care Health worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Option Care Health by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $34.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

