Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,626,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,027,000 after purchasing an additional 598,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,255,000 after purchasing an additional 201,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,022,000 after purchasing an additional 147,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SNV opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.