Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,895 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.