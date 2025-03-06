Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,896 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

