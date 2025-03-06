Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.13.

Equifax stock opened at $245.19 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.66. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

