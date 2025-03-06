Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,827,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,061,000 after buying an additional 593,779 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,449,000 after buying an additional 229,586 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,744,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. This trade represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $96,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,536.96. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.5 %

ENSG stock opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.49.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

