Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,494.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,767 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,469,000 after acquiring an additional 171,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Middleby by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.64. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $118.41 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

