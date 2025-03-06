Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $249.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.57.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.15.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

