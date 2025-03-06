Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,403.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7,788.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,701.42. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7,015.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

