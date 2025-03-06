Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $121,558,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $76,321,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after buying an additional 383,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20,187.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after buying an additional 333,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ELF opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.