Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.08 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

About Mytilineos

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

