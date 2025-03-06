NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in NatWest Group by 121.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

