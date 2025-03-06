Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Nebius Group Company Profile

NBIS opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 2.57. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.