Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
